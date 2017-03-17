GF Machining Solutions Adds Sales Support in Western Region

Stephan Haight is responsible for sales support for 5-axis and high speed milling solutions and Matthew Wicks provides sales and service support for the company’s EDM technologies to their distributors.

GF Machining Solutions LLC (Lincolnshire, IL) has appointed two new regional managers in the Western Region to support growing sales of the company’s machines, automation solutions and services, especially for the tool and mold making industries, in that area. Stephan Haight and Matthew Wicks fill the critical roles for milling and Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM) solutions, respectively.

Based in the greater San Diego area, Haight joins the company with more than 16 years of sales, engineering and management experience in industrial and metalcutting manufacturing. In his new position, he is responsible for sales support for their 5-axis and high speed milling solutions. This includes direct support of the company’s existing customers as well as assisting the company’s distributor network to develop milling solutions to meet customer needs and cultivate new business opportunities.

Prior to joining them, he served as a manager of key accounts with Ellison Technologies. His career also includes sales positions with Gosiger West and Autosplice. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Oregon State University.

Wicks is based in Long Beach, CA., and provides sales and service support for the company’s EDM technologies to their distributors, Ellison Technologies and Hartwig, Inc. His focus is to ensure the distributors and their customers in the aerospace, energy, automotive, medical, ICT, oil/gas and other industries receive top-notch technical training, applications engineering support and assistance with turnkey solutions.

Wicks joined them in 2011 as an application engineer. His career also includes 20 years as a silicon injection mold maker and several years as a service technician for a leading manufacturer of metalcutting industrial saws.

“We made these strategic personnel moves because we are raising the bar in terms of technology, service and support we provide our clients,” explained Don McMillan, director of sales. “Both Stephan and Matt have a great deal of experience and are well-equipped to help strengthen our presence and capacity in the Western part of the United States, where demand is rapidly growing.”

www.gfms.com/us,