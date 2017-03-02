GF Machining Solutions Appoints New Head of Sales for Central Region

Stephan Swanson oversees sales in the region for milling, EDM, micro-machining, additive, laser texturing and automation & tooling solution product offerings.

GF Machining Solutions LLC (Lincolnshire, IL) has named Stephan Swanson as their new head of sales in the Central region of the United States. In this new post, he further enhances the company’s sales, service and support presence in the territory, which includes 15 states.

Based in Lincolnshire, Swanson oversees sales in the region for the company’s milling, EDM, micro-machining, additive, laser texturing and automation & tooling solution product offerings. This comprehensive portfolio of products ensures the success of customers in the aerospace, energy, automotive, medical, information communication technologies (ICT), oil/gas and other industries. He is also responsible for ensuring that customers receive top-notch technical training, applications engineering support and assistance with turnkey projects.

“We are thrilled to have Stephan as part of our team,” stated Karl Kleppek, the director of business development. “He brings a solid background of excellent customer service and support plus strong technical skills that will help customers in his territory become more productive and profitable.”

Prior to joining GF Machining Solutions, Swanson was the national sales manager of Nomura at Gosinger, Inc. His previous experience also includes positions as the sales manager of Bumotec at Starrag Group and as a product manager at Tornos SA.

