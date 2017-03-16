Grainger Adds Cutting Tool Reconditioning Services

The service focuses on high-speed steel and carbide round tooling used on CNC machines as well as manual mills and lathes.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (Lake Forest, IL), a leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, recently announced during the 2017 Grainger Show, the addition of a cutting tool reconditioning service to their metalworking solutions.

The new offering helps manufacturing customers reduce the waste of discarding worn end mills and drill bits by repairing the tools’ cutting edges back to original specifications for a fraction of the cost of buying new tools. The service focuses on high-speed steel and carbide round tooling used on CNC machines as well as manual mills and lathes.

“Our customers have enough to think about when it comes to running their operations, and we want them to have the peace of mind of knowing they only need one point of contact for their tooling needs,” said Brad Laux, the director of metalworking strategy. “While most regrind services are offered by local shops, our solution provides customers with a single source for new and reconditioned tooling with a consistency of service and invoicing nationwide.”

Grainger’s metalworking expertise helps customers leverage new technologies, ensure they have the right products when they need them and document cost savings.

Grainger carries more than 1.5 million products, including nearly 300,000 products for metalworking processes encompassing cutting tools, precision measuring, welding and abrasives.

www.grainger.com/metalworking