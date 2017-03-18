High Speed Laser Marking for High Quality Product Identification

Multi-position, servo-rotary index laser marking systems from Coldwater Machine Company are well-suited for a diverse range of industrial parts marking for automotive, appliance, energy and aerospace applications.

Multi-position, servo-rotary index laser marking systems from Coldwater Machine Company (Coldwater, OH) enable the operator to load/unload completed parts while others are being marked. These systems are well-suited for a diverse range of industrial parts marking for automotive, appliance, energy and aerospace applications. These laser marking systems provide both high productivity and safety, featuring a single swipe “cycle start” with integrated safety light curtains during indexing to ensure a high level of operator protection. All laser components and controls are self-contained in a durable, Class 1 enclosure. Featuring a workstation that utilizes a robust, high-quality cycle servo-rotary indexer, the systems provide years of trouble-free operation. The systems can be designed as a stand-alone cell or integrated into existing manufacturing processes to work with robots, conveyors and inspection stations. They accommodate a wide variety of laser markers, plus custom fixtures can be engineered for any part marking application.

Coldwater Machine Company, 911 North Second Street, Coldwater, OH 45828-8736, 419-678-4877, www.coldwatermachine.com.