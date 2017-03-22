Higher Power Fiber Lasers for Thicker Materials and Faster Speed

The LF Series fiber laser welders from Amada Miyachi America address thicker materials or increase processing speed for a given application. They offer continuous wave and modulated fiber laser technology with both single mode and multimode options.

Amada Miyachi America Inc. (Monrovia, CA), a leading manufacturer of resistance welding, laser welding, marking, cutting, and micro machining equipment and systems, has added four new higher power models to their LF Series family of fiber laser welders. These new models address thicker materials or increase processing speed for a given application. One LF Series fiber laser has power levels ranging from 250 W to 1,000 W in the same form factor and with the same features. With the precise control needed for small component welding and fine precision cutting of metals, these fiber lasers are ideal for micro spot welding, seam welding and precision cutting. They are a good choice for medical spring attachment and medical component assembly, as well as battery tab welding.

The LF Series offers continuous wave and modulated fiber laser technology with both single mode and multimode options. Featuring a large touchscreen pendant that enables clear visibility of process schedule parameters, the control has an intuitive interface that offers users quick and easy programming. All models in the series enable spot sizes down to 10 microns for thin metal welding, with welding penetration depth beyond 0.16 in (4 mm) in metals. Excellent power stability provides extremely reliable results. These new models incorporate all the most recent enhancements, including a new chiller updated to accommodate laser engines with up to 1 kW of average power. This additional capacity improves performance in hot environments. Several other chiller design changes make routine maintenance easier. These models also feature improved industrial design, adding safety and serviceability features. The back panel has been modified for improved air flow to extract heat from the chiller and the front door and frame have been updated for improved appearance and functionality.

