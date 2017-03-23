Hybrid Milling and Advanced Machining for Demanding Operations

The HM-Series Hybrid Mill from C.R. Onsrud is a five-axis machining center configured with dual tables to eliminate load-unload time. It also has the capability to electronically lock the two tables together for machining large parts.

C.R. Onsrud, Inc. (Troutman, NC) introduces a new type of hybrid machining center that combines traditional milling technology with the productivity of high speed machining. The HM-Series Hybrid Mill is an American-made five-axis machining center configured with dual tables to eliminate load-unload time. It also has the capability to electronically lock the two tables together for machining large parts. Optional Dual Process technology allows independent program machining on each of the two tables simultaneously for maximum flexibility. The Hybrid Mill is offered in two standard configurations: either a nominal 8 ft or 12 ft bed width. Available options include dual spindles, high rpm spindles and quick change, large capacity tool changers.

“We repeatedly come upon machinists and fabricators requiring a large work volume who would benefit from the high speed machining of a router, but don’t want to incur the expense of a large traditional mill,” said Jeff Onsrud, the director of sales and business development at C.R. Onsrud. “Now we just combined them into the Hybrid Mill so you have the best of both worlds.”

The Hybrid Mill features 15 hp 24,000 rpm spindles (with optional 24 hp and 33 hp), a Fanuc 31i or Osai Open control, 24-position quick change tool management (with 100+ position changer options), vacuum hold down material clamping (with optional fixture plate or T-slot tables), and chip handling by chip pan (with optional chip conveyor). Other options include inkjet part marking, auto tool measurement, robotics integration, continuous C-axis, and linear scale feedback. The model F98HM offers X-travel of 60 in, Y-travel of 98 in, Z-travel of 41 in, an overall length of 184 in, an overall width of 320 in, an overall height of 169 in. The model F148HM offers X-travel of 60/72 in, Y-travel of 144 in, and Z-travel of 169 in, with an overall length of 184 in, overall width of 144 in and overall height of 169 in.

C.R. Onsrud also introduces their new 5-axis Compact High Rail machining center with a larger work envelope and higher load capacity that is tailored to the more demanding higher load and larger work volume requirements of the aerospace, automotive, medical and defense industries. Options include a retractable roof for easy material loading, large capacity tool changers and multiple spindle configurations to meet varying machining needs. These machines come in two standard configurations: the model F148CH has travels of X = 84 in, Y = 144 in, Z = 53 in, an overall length of 200 in, an overall width of 322 in, and an overall height of 177 in. The larger model F148CH W10 has travels of X = 120 in, Y = 144 in, Z = 53 in, an overall length of 236 in, an overall width of 322 in, and an overall height of 177 in. Custom sizes can be made available.

These machining centers feature 15 hp 24,000 rpm spindles (with optional 24 hp and 33 hp), a Fanuc 31i or Osai Open control, a 15-position rack (with optional larger capacity tool chains) for tool management, vacuum hold down material clamping (with optional fixture plate or T-slot tables), and chip handling by chip pan (with optional chip conveyor). Other options include inkjet part marking, auto tool measurement, robotics integration, continuous C-axis, and linear scale feedback.

C.R. Onsrud also introduces their X-Series, a new type of machining center designed for complex machining and sawing of extrusions. This versatile machining center is able to process five sides of thick walled extrusions and index parts by using its independent servo programmable clamping system. The optional large capacity saw is available for material cutoff and mitering. It uses Fanuc controls for reliability and seamless robotic integration. The F4000X machining center includes X-travel of 244 in, Y-travel of 54 in, Z-travel of 42 in, an overall length of 310 in, an overall width of 152 in, and an overall height of 180 in. The modular base allows for longer length machines if needed.

Standard and optional features include 15 hp 24,000 rpm spindles (with optional 33 hp), a FANUC 0i control, 12-position rotary standard tool management (with optional 24-position quick change), scrap handling by chip pan standard (with optional chip conveyor), and servo-positioned clamps for material handling. Additional optional features include robotics integration, aggregate capable, 500 mm saw blade, auto tool measurement, and linear scale feedback.

C.R. Onsrud, Inc., 120 Technology Drive, Troutman, NC 28166, 704-508-7000, www.cronsrud.com.