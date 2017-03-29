How to Increase Productivity, Security and Finish in Long Overhang Machining

The upgraded Silent Tools milling adapters from Sandvik Coromant offer greater metal removal rates and reduced vibration wherever long, slender milling tools are deployed.

The latest Silent Tools™ milling adapters from cutting tool and tooling systems specialist Sandvik Coromant (Fair Lawn, NJ) are designed to offer improved damping characteristics. These advanced adapters were developed in direct response to the need for greater metal removal rates and reduced vibration wherever long, slender milling tools are deployed. The upgraded Silent Tools milling adapters offer production engineers an effective way of enhancing productivity, process security, and surface finish in vibration-prone, long overhang operations. Benefits, including significant reduction of chatter and vibration, make these adapters the first choice for any machine shop looking to optimize the performance of its long milling cutter assemblies.

“Inside the adapters is a pre-tuned passive damper: a counteracting mass that acts as a shock absorber,” explained Pål A. Sollie, a product and application specialist at Sandvik Coromant. “The damper improves the dynamic behavior of the tool assembly to a level where there is room to achieve the best milling tool quality and unbeaten metal removal rates for a variety of milling applications with slender tools, whether it is face milling (even at high feed), deep shoulder and side milling, pocketing, slot milling, profiling, circular ramping, or helical interpolation.”

The tools also offer undersized shanks that, where required, allow side clearance between the adapter and workpiece. This permits the use of a nominal diameter cutter rather than an oversized cutter, which is advantageous because a lower mass cutter is more productive than a larger version on a long, slender assembly. This flexibility removes the need to compromise component designs and productivity when the use of slender milling tool assemblies is required.

Suitable for all ISO material groups, these Silent Tools milling adapters can be deployed on tool assemblies with usable lengths from 4x cutter diameter. They are available with Coromant Capto® and HSK-A/C as machine side interfaces.

