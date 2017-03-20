Innovative Metalforming Machines for Fabricators, Welders, Tool and Die Shops

Ten new machines from JPW Industries' JET metalforming line are ideal for HVAC installers, fabricators, welders, tool and die shops, plant and building maintenance, schools, mechanical contractors, racing teams, automotive repair shops, military bases, aircraft and shipyard repair facilities, home shops and more.

JPW Industries, Inc.® (La Vergne, TN) has expanded their JET® metalforming line with ten new machines that respond to the production needs of HVAC installers, fabricators, welders, tool and die shops, plant and building maintenance, schools, mechanical contractors, racing teams, automotive repair shops, military bases, aircraft and shipyard repair facilities, home shops and more. “We stand behind the work of our customers and listen to their input,” said Peggy McGann, a product manager for JET Metalworking. “Feedback from users in the field, along with the expertise of engineers and others, has spurred a number of these design innovations in our expanded metalforming line.”

The JET 60 in x 14 Gauge Electric Slip Roll is available in 3 hp, 230 V single-phase (756030) and 3 hp, 230/460 V three-phase (756035) models. This machine has a three-roll design with two drive rolls and is controlled by a satellite foot pedal with emergency stop. A digital read-out allows back roll positioning. All rolls are constructed of hardened, polished high-carbon steel. The heavy duty frame and base, plus welded cabinet, ensure precise rolling of mild steel sheet up to 14 ga and 60 in long. An integrated safety bar system along the entire bending length permits quick stoppage of the machine. Conical attachments are available for rolling cones, tapers and conicals.

JET Box and Pan Brakes are available in 72 in x 12 Gauge (754125) and 72 in x 16 Gauge (754130) models. A wide assortment of finger widths provides versatility. With all fingers installed, the machine can be used as a straight bending brake. It features a tool-less angle stop and soft grips on the counter weight bars to protect the operator’s hands. Body sections are welded-steel-plate with heavy truss rods and braces. Both the bed and apron are bored in-line for maximum accuracy. The JET 50 in x 16 Gauge Dual Sided/Universal Box and Pan Brake with Foot Clamp (752130) features a graduated scale on each side to accurately set lower beam parallelism. Removable, hardened and ground fingers provide versatility in making custom bends, and repeat bends are made easily with a stop rod and collar. A foot clamp with non-skid pedal allows hands-free clamping. Rubber stops on the rear of the lower arm prevent contact with the support frame.

The JET Manual Roll Bender (754430) and JET Electric/Manual Roll Bender (754435) feature an open-face design that allows the operator to roll full circles. A reduction gearbox helps reduce operator fatigue. Various sizes of segment rolls are provided for flat bar, square tubing and angle iron. The Electric/Manual model is driven by a two-speed, 1 hp, 230 V three-phase motor. Both machines are constructed of precision-machined, cast iron with hardened rolling shafts and bronze bushings. A base with storage cabinet comes standard. The JET Pneumatic Sheet Metal Notcher (754405) and JET Electric Sheet Metal Notcher 3 hp, 230 V three-phase (754410) are equipped with strong, casted heads for durability and rigid sheet metal stands to maintain cutting accuracy. Blades are guarded for safety and can be re-sharpened for prolonged life. An enclosed cabinet with storage shelf is included. The pneumatic model has a working pressure of 115 psi, allowing it to be used with nearly any standard compressor. The electric model features emergency stops on both the machine and foot pedal.

The JET Electric Pipe Notcher (754420) is designed to continuously notch Schedule 40 pipe. This benchtop machine is powered by a 2 hp, 220 V single-phase motor and has a magnetic switch for motor protection. Safety guards surround all notching dies. Replacement dies are available in several sizes. The JET 20 Gauge Lockformer (756090) forms Pittsburgh seams in mild steel sheet up to 20 ga. It features an all-steel forming head with hardened and ground shafts. Forming rolls are case hardened and use matching cut gears with needle roller bearings for long life. Its 1½ hp, 115 V single-phase motor is protected by a magnetic switch. The cabinet has a reinforced undercarriage to prevent damage from lifting with a fork lift. A tool-less, roller cover panel is provided, as well as an onboard tool storage tray. Optional accessories include a double seam attachment (756095), drive cleat attachment (756096), flange attachment (756097) and right angle attachment (756098).

The JET Manual 16 Gauge Shrinker/Stretcher with Foot Pedal (756018) enables the operator to work hands-free. Constructed of heavy gauge sheet metal, the stand is mounted on a mobile base for portability. Forming depth and pressure are adjustable. The foot pedal is equipped with a rubber, non-skid pad. Handy storage for additional jaws is provided on the post for easy access. Optional accessories for forming aluminum are available, including aluminum shrinker jaws (755018) and aluminum stretcher jaws (755019). All of the equipment in this expanded metalforming line is covered by a two-year warranty, as well as RED AssuranceTM, the industry’s most dependable service and support guarantee program.

JPW Industries, Inc., 427 New Sanford Road, La Vergne, TN 37086, 615-793-8900, Fax: 615-793-8905, www.jettools.com, www.jpwindustries.com.