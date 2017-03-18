Innovative Press Feed Equipment for Stamping Operations

Dallas Industries has a new brochure detailing their core competencies and deliverables in coil handling, press feed equipment and controls for stamping operations.

A new eight-page corporate brochure from Dallas Industries (Troy, MI) details their core competencies and deliverables in coil handling, press feed equipment and controls for stamping operations. One section is devoted to their conventional press feed lineup that can handle coil weights to 60,000 lb and widths up to 84 in, as well as detailed coverage on their SpaceSaver™ lines: BackLoop™, UnderLoop™ and LoopSelect™, all built for floor space that is at a premium. The brochure presents coverage on cradle lines and a lineup of innovative DallaSmart™ controls that includes ProfileSelect™, SyncLoop™ and AutoSet. ProfileSelect uses a cam motion profile for smooth feed motion. SyncLoop controls synchronize the feeder and straightener speeds for the loop’s stability and control. AutoSet allows for some or all of the adjustable points on a feed line to be automatically positioned based on job parameters.

Dallas Industries, 103 Park Street, Troy, MI 48083-2770, 248-583-9500, Fax: 248-583-9402, www.dallasindustries.com.