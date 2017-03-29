Integrated Tool Security

Integrated Tool Security from Milwaukee Tool allows users to protect their investment with features like tool lock-out, or hide their tools from the nearby devices screen so that only they can see their tool is in range.

Paired with tracking, Integrated Tool Security from Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (Brookfield, WI) provides the ultimate theft protection. It allows users to protect their investment with features like tool lock-out, or hide their tools from the nearby devices screen so that only they can see their tool is in range. If a tool is lost or stolen, users can also render it useless by sending a remote command to the tool to shut itself off the next time it comes within range of any open ONE-KEY™ app. Because this technology is digitally based, users that have already purchased a ONE-KEY enabled tool automatically have all upgrades at their fingertips as well. For the first time, one year after the purchase of a tool, users can upgrade their security platform instantly with new features just by downloading the newest version of the app.

