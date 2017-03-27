Intelligent Control System for Hydraulically-Operated Lifts

The SmartControl system for hydraulically-operated VRCs from Wildeck enhances operation, simplifies maintenance, and protects the lift from damage.

Material handling equipment and safety products manufacturer Wildeck®, Inc. (Waukesha, WI) has introduced the most intelligent material lift control system in the industry today. Their new SmartControl™ system for hydraulically-operated VRCs (Vertical Reciprocating Conveyors) protects the user’s investment by sensing when one of a dozen or more faults occur. This system immediately sounds an audible alarm specific to the fault condition and saves precious time for the operator to quickly identify the fault and make necessary corrections before the lift or its cargo are damaged. Key VRC SmartControl features include:

Fault-specific audible alarm (with adjustable horn volume).

Large placard at the control panel, and at each station to describe the fault condition.

Accurate solid state hydraulic pressure sensor replaces mechanical pressure switch. No more adjustment or maintenance required.

“Smart” Allen-Bradley PLC (programmable logic controller) pre-programmed with Wildeck’s patented AutoSenz® software (U.S. Patent No. 7,408,317) for automatic jam sensing and VRC overload protection.

Extensive system diagnostics and VRC fault detection, including over-capacity, open gates and their location, VRC jams, hydraulic pressure, pump motor status, and more.

According to the company, the new VRC SmartControl provides the best overall value and ease of operator use. “Old controls had relay logic that stopped the VRC on an error without signaling the cause of the fault or what to do about it,” stated Hue Schlegel, the director of marketing at Wildeck. “Did the unit stop because it had too much weight? Did the pump run out of hydraulic oil? Did someone push the E-Stop button? This system eliminates all of this guesswork and time-wasting troubleshooting. With fault-specific audible alarms and an internal digital panel that helps maintenance personnel quickly examine fault history, issues are immediately identified for rapid resolution allowing the lift to be back in service in the shortest amount of time.”

This innovative control and diagnostics system will be shown for the first time in Booth S-1012 at ProMat 2017, being held April 3-6 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. As a member of MHI (Material Handling Industry Association), MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association), FMA (Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International), and NAEC (National Association of Elevator Contractors), Wildeck is the largest manufacturer of safety guarding products, structural steel mezzanine platforms, manual and automated vertical lifts (VRCs), and rideable material lifts (RMLs) in North America. These and a complete line of industrial rolling ladders, custom-designed work platforms and other high access products are also available through a dedicated and experienced network of customer-service-oriented dealers and systems integrators nationwide.

Wildeck, Inc., 405 Commerce Street, Waukesha, WI 53186, 262-549-4000, info@wildeck.com, www.wildeck.com, www.ladderindustries.com.