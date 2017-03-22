Kitagawa-NorthTech Opening New Facility in Mexico

This new office and warehouse facility in Queretaro will initially provide local sales and service, then later they will warehouse and stock an inventory of chucks and other workholding products.

Kitagawa-NorthTech, Inc. (Schaumburg, IL), a manufacturer of standard chucks, advanced chucks, cylinders, steady rests, custom engineered workholding and workholding accessories, announced that they will officially open their new facility, Kitagawa-NorthTech Mexico, located in Queretaro, Mexico, on April 7. This new office and warehouse facility will initially house local sales and support staff. In the future, this new facility will also warehouse and stock inventory of chucks and other workholding products. The company will also offer their custom engineered workholding services and solutions to local customers. However, engineering and manufacturing for this service will remain in their corporate headquarters and manufacturing location for North America in Schaumburg.

This new facility will support local area customers with a dedicated sales and customer support team to serve their machining and workholding needs in the country. There are also plans at some time in the future to warehouse and inventory Kitagawa products to further support their commitment. “Our new facility in Mexico represents our continued commitment to support users in North America,” said Ken Suzuki, the company president. “With a fully dedicated facility and sales team, we feel that we can not only offer our world renown family of power chucks and custom engineered workholding, but also deliver superior service and support to local customers and machine shops.”

Kitagawa-NorthTech Mexico will host a two-day event to commemorate the grand opening of this facility for local customers and dignitaries. The event will consist of presentations, entertainment, and celebrations as well as a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony. The event will be at the facility. For more information about Kitagawa NorthTech Mexico, please call 52 (442) 161 00 79.

