Lach Diamond Celebrates Milestones

The company celebrates 95 years of the manufacturing of diamond tools and grinding wheels in Germany and 35 years in America.

“When I founded my diamond grindery in 1922, I never would have thought that Lach Diamond (Germany) would one day be a pioneer in the manufacturing of diamond tools,” said the founder of the company, Jakob Lach, in the early 80s.

Celebrating their 95th anniversary, the company still maintains the tradition of grinding diamonds. At the end of the 1930s the historical business segment of “jewelry diamond grinding” for the dressing and profiling of conventional grinding wheels, employed 600 diamond grinders.

The development of polycrystalline diamonds has directly or indirectly influenced our daily life since the end of the 1950s until today. The discovery of electrical discharge grinding for the forming of polycrystalline diamonds in 1978, was also the starting point for a worldwide realignment in the woodworking and plastics processing industries, especially for the furniture and parquet flooring, as well as the PCB industries.

The diamond tooling which was subsequently manufactured, milling tools, scoring saws and saw blades, increased the tool lives by 3 to 5 months. Conventional carbide tools previously used lasted only 3 to 4 hours and their change was costly and time-consuming.

The foundation of Lach Diamond Inc. (Grand Rapids, MI) in 1982 was synonymous with the introduction of this groundbreaking technology on the North American market, documented by trade fairs in Louisville, Los Angeles and Atlanta. The company is now in their 35th year of manufacturing and service of superior diamond tooling for wood and wood like materials, in the automotive, aircraft and wind engine industries.

Lach Diamond will exhibit at EMO 2017 in Hannover, the largest European trade show for tools and tooling machines, and the company will present how Lach diamond tools and grinding wheels have accelerated many technical innovations during the last fifty years.

www.lach-diamond.com