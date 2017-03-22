Lightweight Ultra-Low Profile Magnetic Drill

The HMD130 Portable Magnetic Drill from Hougen provides fast, efficient holemaking in confined spaces, but is powerful enough for general steel fabrication and weighs only 23.8 lb.

It’s small enough to drill in places where even hand held electric drills can’t go, yet with the power to cut holes up to 1-3/8 in diameter thru materials up to 1 in thick . . . it is the ultra-low profile, lightweight and compact Hougen® HMD130 Portable Magnetic Drill from Hougen Manufacturing, Inc. (Swartz Creek, MI). Featuring a bayonet-style twist and lock cutter mounting system and a height of just 6-11/16 in, this drill was designed for fast, efficient holemaking in confined spaces, yet powerful enough for general steel fabrication. A powerful motor, heavy duty high-torque gearing, along with the use of RotaLoc Plus™ annular cutters combine to allow for a broad range of applications, including general fabrication, truck frame modification, plant maintenance and on-site assembly and installation projects.

The HMD130 weighs only 23.8 lb and has an electric rating of 115 V, 50/60 Hz and 9 amps. The motor operates from any standard 115/120 volt power source and develops 450 no-load rpm. The gearing ratio complements the motor’s power for reliable rpm and uniform sfm, allowing high feed rates even through long cuts, large diameter holes and tough materials. The magnetic base has a powerful 1,200 lb dead lift rating on 3/8 in plate and 2,165 lb on 1 in plate. Drill point breakaway limits are 500 lb (3/8 in plate) and 735 lb (1 in plate). The unit is equipped with a removable feed handle for ratcheting the feed in extremely close quarters. For safety, the HMD130 incorporates exclusive features to insure a safe work environment, including a no-adjustment safety switch that shuts down the drill motor if lift of the magnetic base is detected, plus an LED indicator that monitors this sensor and alerts if the switch is not engaged. A two-stage power on switch prevents drill rotation unless the magnet has first been engaged, and, in the case of a power interruption, safety circuitry will keep the drill motor off after power is restored until the start button is manually depressed.

The HMD130 has a rigid quill feed arbor that prevents tool vibration, eliminates gibs, slide/way adjustments and maintenance while providing a constant low profile. Each drill unit is complete with a sturdy plastic carrying case and carrying handle. The HMD130 is made in the U.S. The HMD130 also incorporates bayonet-style twist and lock cutter mounting for fast changeouts with no tools required. The drill uses hollow RotaLoc Plus Annular Cutters with unique and time-proven cutting tooth geometry that outperform conventional holemaking tools by providing longer tool life and faster cleaner holes. These cutters are made from M42 HSS and feature stack cut geometry for drilling through two or more pieces of material in a single pass. The cutters are also made in U.S.

