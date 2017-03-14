Lincoln Electric in Talks to Acquire Air Liquide

The exclusive negotiations of the proposed acquisition are subject to a definitive agreement between the parties.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Cleveland, OH) has announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Air Liquide (Paris, France) subsidiary, Air Liquide Welding.

The proposed acquisition is subject to a definitive agreement between the parties and customary conditions and provisions for a transaction of this type, including the “information-consultation” process with the employee representative bodies and the applicable competition authorities’ approval. As the parties, have not yet reached a definitive agreement regarding the transaction, there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into, or that a transaction will be consummated.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the financial advisor and Jones Day is acting as legal advisor to Lincoln Electric.

