LVD Strippit Opens New Subsidiary in Mexico

The subsidiary will offer readily-accessible, locally-based sales and technical support for the company’s complete range of laser cutting, punching, bending and software products.

LVD Strippit Inc. (Akron, NY), has announced the opening of LVD Strippit Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V., a dedicated sales and service subsidiary in Querétaro, Mexico. They will offer readily-accessible, locally-based sales and technical support for the company’s complete range of laser cutting, punching, bending and software products. The new subsidiary will strengthen their already established operations in Mexico and provide the company a more active presence in this growing market.

Sylvain Lefebvre will lead operations for the Mexico office, he was most recently marketing manager for North America. “As the Mexican market for machine tools continues to evolve, we recognize the importance of having dedicated resource there,” said Lefebvre. “With increased manufacturing activity and in order to service our customers more efficiently and provide more value to them, we saw the need for this office.”

The subsidiary will offer the company’s full product portfolio, as well as provide complete after-sales assistance, including machine and software technical support, equipment installations, upgrades and repairs, maintenance and inspections, help desk, and training for their equipment and CADMAN® software products. The office will also maintain an inventory of spare parts for quick shipment. Mexican service engineers have been hired and trained at LVD and Strippit headquarters.

www.lvdgroup.com