Manage the Whole Coil Feed Line from One Location

The SyncMaster system from COE Press Equipment enables operators of integrated coil feed lines to increase efficiency and decrease the chance of error by controlling many of their servo feed, straightener, and coil reel setups and functions from a single touchscreen.

The SyncMaster™ controls package for integrated coil feed lines from COE Press Equipment Corporation (Sterling Heights, MI) allows operators to control many of their servo feed, straightener, and coil reel setups and functions from a single location. This ability to work from a single touchscreen increases efficiency and decreases the chance of error. “This is a highly capable system that provides features typically only included with fully-integrated PLC-based systems, all at a lower price point,” said Steve Donnay, their director of sales and marketing. The SyncMaster system includes a coil reel, a power straightener with an AC drive and PLC that controls the straightener and reel, and communicates with the servo feed. The servo feed has a touchcreen HMI that controls the feed and communicates via Ethernet with the straightener and reel.

Some of the capabilities and benefits of a SyncMaster system include:

Integration of the coil feed system – servo feed, straightener and reel.

Mode control and jogging of the straightener from the feeder HMI.

Laser loop monitoring and control configurable from the feeder HMI.

Thread table raise and lower control from the feeder HMI.

Line speed averaging to avoid stopping/starting of the straightener.

Automatic lubrication control and mandrel expansion configurable from feeder HMI.

Automatic drag brake setting for the coil reel that’s set-up by job recipe.

Tight loop sensing and interlock to the feeder to stop production.

Loop feed fault detection to stop straightener if feeder isn’t running.

System E-stop control from both feeder and straightener operating stations.

The SyncMaster Controller features a user-friendly 5.7 in VGA color touchscreen interface with a selectable scale for feed lengths, passline height, and edge guides. Additional capabilities include 400-job set memory, automatic speed compensation, fault display and history, and more.

COE Press Equipment Corporation, 40459 Brentwood Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48310, 586-979-4400, www.cpec.com.