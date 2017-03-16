Mastercam Joins Workshops for Warriors Board

Meghan West, the president of CNC Software, Inc., will help WFW stay at the cutting edge of the metalworking technology.

Meghan West, the president of CNC Software, Inc. (Tolland, CT), recently joined the board of directors for Workshops for Warriors (WFW; San Diego, CA) to help them keep their organization growing and at the cutting edge of industry technology as she brings a new level of expertise and energy to the team. “This was a natural fit for me,” said West. “I am humbled to be a part of a group that is helping to solve two critical problems in our country: They are providing skilled workers into an industry that is starving for them, and they are creating a successful transition path for our veterans into civilian life. I feel a strong sense of responsibility to help with both initiatives, and could not be more proud to work with this group.”

West joined CNC Software in 2009 and was named their president in April 2015. Prior to that, the Society of Manufacturing Engineers named her one of the “30 Under 30 Future Leaders of Manufacturing” in 2014.

“Meghan has dedicated much of her time towards the educational market and recruiting the next generation of men and women into the manufacturing industry, so she was a leader we knew we wanted on our team,” stated Hernán Luis y Prado, the founder of Workshops for Warriors. “To date, our students have earned a combined 127 nationally recognized Mastercam certifications credentials, and we are looking forward to strengthening this partnership as we continue to align ourselves with the most powerful companies in the industry. We are honored to have her as the newest addition to the our board of directors.”

Workshops for Warriors is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that trains, certifies, and helps place veterans into manufacturing careers at no cost to the veteran through 16-week courses that lead to certifications in machining, fabrication, and welding. These provide each veteran with an opportunity to gain practical work experience in a real-world environment. With no federal, state, or municipal funding, the organization depends on the support of many of the country’s industrial manufacturers for the equipment and financial support they need for viable capabilities and growth.

www.mastercam.com, www.workshopsforwarriors.org