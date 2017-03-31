Measurement & Inspection Product Showcase

Take a closer look at some of the latest advances in measurement instruments and inspection systems that might help you increase productivity, improve quality and reduce costs.

For measurement and inspection instruments and systems supplier profiles, please click here .

Durable Dial Test Indicators with Increased Sensitivity and Readability

Lever-type dial test indicators from Mitutoyo America feature increased durability, sensitivity, readability and a wide array of styli and ruby tips for probing in many different applications.

Scanning Technology Breaks Ground in Optics, Electronics, and Overall Performance

The ROMER Absolute Arm SI with the RS4 scanner from Hexagon is ideal for point-cloud inspection, product benchmarking, reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, virtual assembly and CNC milling.

How to Measure All Six Degrees of Freedom from One Set-Up in Any Orientation

The XM-60 multi-axis calibrator from Renishaw quickly measures machine errors directly before and after machine adjustments to reduce the inaccuracies that can result from complex mathematics used in some alternative measurement techniques.

Ultra-Fast Metals Analyzer with Highly-Advanced Reporting Tools

The handheld Vulcan LIBS metals analyzer from Oxford Instruments is ideal for quickly checking large inventories of incoming raw materials or finished parts, or easily sorting large quantities of scrap metal very fast in scrapyards.

High Performance 3D Laser Scanning System for Under $25K

Ideal for the job site or the job shop, the economical FocusM 70 Laser Scanner from FARO has an acquisition speed of almost 500,000 points per second.

CNC Control with Probing Cycle for 3D Shapes

Using Cycle 444 for 3D probing, the TNC 640 mill-turn control from Heidenhain provides automation and advanced probing routines that inspect free-form surfaces where measurement positions are often difficult to capture.

Measure Sliding Cam Components Automatically

Suitable for segments up to 300 mm, the 1302 Dual Head Camshaft Gage from Adcole measures 24 parameters, including cam lobe chatter, straightness, camtrack sidewall and groove bottom geometries, and more.

Portable Arc/Spark OES Metals Analyzer

The SPECTROPORT portable Arc/Spark Optical Emission Spectrometry metals analyzer from SPECTRO Analytical Instruments features effortless point-and-shoot performance for fast testing and analysis of difficult-to-reach installed or small parts, thin wires, curved surfaces and concealed welding seams.