Metal Cutting Product Showcase: Part Two

Take another close look at some more of the latest advances in metal cutting equipment that might help you increase productivity, improve quality and reduce costs.

For metal cutting equipment supplier profiles, please click here .

Comprehensive Turning Software with Powerful Toolpaths and Techniques

From accepting and programming any CAD file to Dynamic roughing and precision finishing, Mastercam 2017 Lathe software from CNC Software gives users a variety of techniques to turn all of their parts exactly as they need them.

Hybrid Milling and Advanced Machining for Demanding Operations

These new 5-axis machining centers from C.R. Onsrud are tailored to the demands of higher loads and larger work volumes in aerospace, automotive, medical and defense applications.

Performance Boost for High-End Machine Tool CNC Hardware

With Sinumerik Operate 4.7 software and new machine control hardware from Siemens, shops can shorten program runtimes, simulate faster, and increase the performance and ease of operation on their machine tools.

Twin-Spindle Gundrilling Machine with Independent Spindle Control

The Eldorado M30-30T twin-spindle gundrilling machine from Kays Engineering performs two independent precision drilling cycles at the same time.

Full 5-Axis Milling, Turning and Integrated Cryogenics for Machining Tough Materials

The VARIAXIS i-800T Multi-Tasking Machine from Mazak performs full 5-axis milling and turning and uses integrated liquid nitrogen cryogenics technology for high processing efficiency on complex aerospace parts.

Angle Grinder with Higher Power to Increase Productivity

The robust FA-70 angle grinder from Fuji Air Tools is ideal for heavy duty applications in shipyards, bridge and building construction, mining, foundry, metalworking, rolling stock, and oil and gas.