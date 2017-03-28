Metal Cutting Product Showcase: Part One

Take a closer look at some of the latest advances in metal cutting equipment that might help you increase productivity, improve quality and reduce costs.

For metal cutting equipment supplier profiles, please click here .

Horizontal Machining of Massive Parts

The new a120nx horizontal machining center from Makino delivers high levels of speed and accuracy in machining oversized structural components for industrial equipment, diesel engines and semiconductor manufacturing.

Lightweight Ultra-Low Profile Magnetic Drill

Powerful enough for general steel fabrication, the HMD130 Portable Magnetic Drill from Hougen provides fast, efficient holemaking in confined spaces and weighs only 23.8 lb.

Strong Arm with Machining Units

These machining units from Suhner are used with strong arm robots that perform drilling operations for mild steel.

Top Five Reasons Spreadsheets Are Dead Weight

JobPack scheduling software from Shop Floor Automations analyzes current jobs and machine capacity to determine job status and estimate completion.

Digital Production Management and Cryogenic Machining

Several machine tool builders are demonstrating the shop floor cost savings and production improvements of machining with cryogenic technology and digital production management from 5ME.

Productive Squaring and Chamfering of Square and Rectangular Blocks

The You Ji DSM series of duplex milling machines from Absolute Machine Tools is ideal for two-sided, four-sided or six-sided production squaring and chamfering of square and rectangular workpieces.

Easily Grind Small Polycrystalline Diamond Insert Pockets in One Simple Process

Catering to very small diameter grinding wheels, the new Spindle Speed Increaser from ANCA spins wheels up to 42,000 rpm to easily grind polycrystalline diamond tool blanks.