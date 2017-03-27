Metal Forming & Fabricating Product Showcase: Part One

Take a closer look at some of the latest advances in metal fabrication machinery that might help you increase productivity, improve quality and reduce costs.

High Speed Combination Fiber Laser Punch Processing for Superior Quality

The TruMatic 6000 fiber punch laser machine from TRUMPF rapidly laser cuts, punches, forms and engraves sheet metal up to 0.25 in thick for scratch-free processing and superior quality when cutting delicate curves and tight radii.

Manage the Whole Coil Feed Line from One Location

The SyncMaster system from COE Press Equipment allows operators to control many of their servo feed, straightener, and coil reel setups and functions from a single touchscreen.

High Speed Laser Marking for High Quality Product Identification

Accommodating a wide variety of laser markers plus custom fixtures, multi-position, servo-rotary index laser marking systems from Coldwater Machine are ideal for parts marking in automotive, appliance, energy and aerospace applications.

Innovative Press Feed Equipment for Stamping Operations

This new brochure from Dallas Industries covers application details of their coil handling, press feed equipment and controls for stamping operations.

Battery Powered Tube Beveling Tool for Quick Repairs

Ideal for quick welding end preps and beveling SS tubes with a high chrome content and high nickel percentage tubes, the Tube Weasel Battery MILLHOG from ESCO uses TiN coated cutter blades mounted in a wedge-style blade lock system to process tubes from ¾ in ID to 3 in OD.

Advanced High Precision Heat Treating Furnaces

Combining advanced control systems with heavy duty construction, the 1040 and 1041 inert atmosphere furnaces and the 936 truck oven from Grieve are ideal for processing automotive parts and other applications.

Heat Treating High Speed Steels

Ideal for heat treating high speed steels, HS8 Series dual chamber furnaces from Lucifer Furnaces can be customized by chamber size and with controls, recording features and door arrangements to meet a specific application.

Extremely Precise High Speed Dot Peen Marking

The column-mounted ec1 dot peen marking system from SIC Marking is ideal for marking small to medium sized parts, from plastics to hardened steel up to 62 HRC in various shapes and surface conditions, including flat, concave, convex, circular, raw, machined surfaces and more.