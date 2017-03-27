Metal Forming & Fabricating Product Showcase: Part Two

Take another close look at some more of the latest advances in metal fabrication machinery that might help you increase productivity, improve quality and reduce costs.

Air Plasma System Consumables Reduce Secondary Grinding by Cutting Closer

FlushCut consumables for Powermax105 and Powermax125 air plasma systems from Hypertherm enable users to cut closer to the base metal than ever before, reducing grinding work and increasing the reuse of lugs and attachments.

Vacuum Furnace Control Retrofits Reduce Errors and Maximize Uptime

CompuCore from Ipsen provides comprehensive control of all furnace functions to reduce the potential for human error, maximize uptime and equipment potential, and achieve greater efficiencies and heat treating capabilities.

Innovative Metalforming Machines for Fabricators, Welders, Tool and Die Shops

These ten new JET metalforming machines from JPW are ideal for HVAC installers, fabricators, welders, tool and die shops, plant and building maintenance, schools, mechanical contractors, racing teams, automotive repair shops, military bases, aircraft and shipyard repair facilities, home shops and more.

Powerful Reversible Drill for Tapping, Reaming, Honing, Drilling and More

The durable CP1114R drill from Chicago Pneumatic aligns the operator’s wrist and tool for best force transmission, comfort when using, and low tool runout for perfectly aligned drilling and tapping.

Tracking and Nesting Software for Highly Effective Composite Fabrication

CrossTrack 4 composite manufacturing software from JETCAM can cost effectively trace rolls and kits of plies from arrival, across the cutting room through to departure.

Add Copper to Metal Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

As aerospace and automotive applications break new ground with printing copper components, Linear AMS has added it to their growing list of chemistries that are available to users.

Powerful Cordless Die Grinder Removes Material Faster

Fabricators can now perform an entire day’s work on one battery system using the M18 FUEL ¼ in Die Grinder from Milwaukee Tool, which is fully compatible with more than 125 of their power tools for cutting, prep, welding and grinding.

Ultrasonic Cutting Workcell Reduces Operating Costs and Improves Trim Quality

For high speed ultrasonic cutting, trimming, deburring and chamfering, the flexible EcoTrim workcell from Yaskawa Motoman can adapt to cutting top layer only (kiss cuts), perforated line cutting and compression of foam or other thick materials.