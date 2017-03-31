Metalworking Fluid for Extra Heavy Duty Aerospace Machining and Grinding

CIMPERIAL 35-880 from CIMCOOL is an excellent choice for the manufacture of aircraft components made from aluminum, titanium, steels, stainless steels, nickel-based alloys, and cobalt-based alloys.

CIMCOOL® Fluid Technology, LLC (Cincinnati, OH) has released CIMPERIAL® 35-880, a boron and formaldehyde releasing agent free fluid for extra heavy duty machining and grinding operations in the aerospace industry. This high performance emulsion suitable fluid is equipped with the unique CimShield® technology that ensures product stability and the pH buffering of the mix and provides excellent corrosion protection. CIMPERIAL 35-880 fluid is an excellent choice for the manufacture of aircraft components made from aluminum, titanium, steels, stainless steels, nickel-based alloys, and cobalt-based alloys. “We recognize aerospace as one of the most technically driven industries in the world,” said Tony Koolhaas, the global technical director of CIMCOOL. “CimShield demonstrates our understanding of the global demands to create products that are boron and formaldehyde free, while providing productivity gains in today’s most demanding aerospace applications.”

CIMCOOL Fluid Technology, LLC, 3000 Disney Street, Cincinnati, OH 45209, 888-246-2665, Fax:513-458-8298, www.cimcool.com.