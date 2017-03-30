Modular Flexible Grooving and Parting System

The Walter Cut – Modular System G2612 is suitable for all machine types and for grooving and parting-off ranging from small to large diameters, the system allows users to simply replace the module to change to a different operation or insert size.

Walter USA, LLC (Waukesha, WI) has introduced the Walter Cut – Modular System G2612/2622, new SX system tools for deep grooving and parting operations that save both time and cost. Suitable for all machine types and for grooving and parting-off ranging from small to large diameters, the system allows users to simply replace the module to change to a different operation or insert size, without removing the holder from the machine. The result is decreased time and cost. In addition, these new modules allow all GX and SX style inserts for radial and axial grooving to be used in the same holder. These new Walter Cut tools come in two versions: the G2612 (0 deg) and the G2622 (90 deg). Each permits the flexible use of several cutting widths per module on the same base holder. Each has cutting widths of 0.079 in to 0.315 in (2 mm to 8 mm) and cutting depths of 0.787 in to 1.772 in (20 mm to 45 mm). Shank sizes are ¾ in to 1¼ in (20 mm to 32 mm) in module sizes E20, E25 and E32.

Walter has also introduced two new products for their DC150 drill lineup: 3xD and12xD, both with coolant through the tool body. The DC150 is positioned in the Perform line, a tough, versatile and cost effective Titex family of solid carbide drills. The two, new length-to-diameter ratio drills join the 5xD and 8xD drills. Like the earlier entries in the DC150 line, these new drills bring quality and reliability to the real world of everyday machining. The DC150 product family of drills features a point angle of 140 deg with through coolant and is available with cylindrical shank (DIN 6535). All drills offered in the DC150 family are for universal use, which means they can be used with material groups P, M, K, N, S, H, and O.

Typically in most plants, older machines with lower speeds often do vital work alongside high-tech production lines. These are the machines that handle the one-offs, repair work, small lots and other jobs that don’t merit being scheduled on an advanced production line, yet constitute an important part of the work of the shop. The DC150 has been developed for these machines and this work. With diameter ranges from 0.12 in to 0.63 in (3 mm to 16 mm), the DC150 family of drills delivers quality and process reliability at a price that makes sense for these applications. Best of all, the DC150 can be universally used for all materials and in all industries, especially in general machining applications.

