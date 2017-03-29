Modular, Rugged Structural Steel Access System for Shops

The rugged framework of the core, bolt-together components in the LadderLink Modular Access System from Wildeck allows users to quickly select, connect, and create work platforms, crossovers, and stairs.

Ladder Industries, the access products subsidiary of Wildeck, Inc. (Waukesha, WI), has announced their new LadderLink™ modular access system that provides an affordable and rugged framework of five core bolt-together components that will allow users to easily create a customized access solution for distribution centers, warehouses, and manufacturing operations. This versatile system will be shown for the first time in booth S-1118 at ProMat 2017, being held April 3-6 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

“We listened to our users’ requests for a more affordable, safe, and highly adaptable access solution,” stated Tim Gonzalez, the general manager of Ladder Industries. “Then we went to work on designing a stronger, component-based structural steel system that is easier on facility budgets and safer than competitive aluminum structures and designs.”

The LadderLink system utilizes a framework of five pre-engineered steel components that easily combine to create virtually endless configurations of work platforms, crossovers, and stairs. Continuous toe-board/kickplate and handrail on platforms, ladders, and stairs improves safety while standardized components reduce delivery time, are easy to assemble, and increase productivity and efficiency. The LadderLink system is a superior solution that puts it all together, allowing customers to re-configure their access needs in response to facility changes and growth. Standard components of this include:

Diamond Plate Platform Decks Guardrail with continuous Handrail and Kickplate Towers / Supports Vertical Access Ladders / Ships Ladders OSHA and IBC Compliant Stairs

Wildeck is a subsidiary of Holden Industries, a 100 percent employee-owned company, and a member of MHI (Material Handling Industry Association), MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association), FMA (Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International), and NAEC (National Association of Elevator Contractors). They are the largest manufacturer of safety guarding products, structural steel mezzanine platforms, manual and automated vertical lifts (VRCs), and rideable material lifts (RMLs) in North America, with a complete line that also includes industrial rolling ladders, custom-designed work platforms and other high access products.

These products improve supply chain productivity and provide additional capacity, efficiency and safety in manufacturing plants, warehouses, distribution centers, and many other facilities. They are sold through a dedicated and experienced network of customer-service-oriented dealers and systems integrators nationwide.

Wildeck, Inc., 405 Commerce Street, Waukesha, WI 53186, 262-549-4000, info@wildeck.com, www.wildeck.com, www.ladderindustries.com.