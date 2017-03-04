New Director of Operations at LTI

Brandon McVaugh is responsible for the company's destructive testing, non-destructive testing and metrology.

Brandon McVaugh of Souderton, PA has been named to the newly created position of the director of operations at Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI; Hatfield, PA). This executive-level position will oversee the company’s three main lines of business; destructive testing, non-destructive testing and metrology. In his new role, he is responsible for managing the test and inspection operations of these departments in order to achieve the company’s short-term and long-term performance goals for profitability, productivity, quality and safety.

The production departments at LTI provide the full range of testing and inspection services required to service varied industries and include; aerospace, defense, power generation, medical and others. The lab also has the accreditations, certifications, quality system and approvals to meet the requirements of these customers, including NADCAP and A2LA accreditation, ISO/IEC 17025 certification, a quality program in compliance with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485, PED approval and more.

He is a grandson of the founder, Robert W. McVaugh, Sr., and began working for the family business at a fairly young age. He worked in the company’s machine shop and nondestructive testing department while still in school. After earning a bachelor’s degree in business from Delaware Valley College, he spent the next five years as an employee of The Vanguard Group (Valley Forge, PA). He returned to LTI in January 2010 filling a new position for the company as a customer service supervisor.

Beginning in August 2012, he served as the assistant manager of the destructive testing department. He was promoted to manager in mid-2013 and continued to work closely with the previous long-term destructive testing manager until his retirement in late 2015. During these last few years in destructive testing, McVaugh has overseen staffing, training, order processing, budgeting, quality control and turnaround in both mechanical testing and the machine shop.

Mike McVaugh, the chief executive officer and president of the company stated, “Brandon has helped grow both sales and profits, introduced more rigorous quantitative decision-making and implemented both significant process improvements and capacity expansion efforts. I am confident that he will help to usher in a new era in the strategic, operational, and cultural evolution of LTI.”

