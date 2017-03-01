New Personnel at Abtex

Carolyn Ribble and John Sherman have taken their new positions with the company.

Abtex Corporation (Dresden, NY) has announced they have hired Carolyn Ribble as their new purchasing agent for the Abtex Systems Group. John Sherman has also been hired as a customer service representative for deburring brushes and consumables.

Ribble brings ten years of experience to the position. Prior to Abtex, she worked as a production planner for KanPak LLC located in Penn Yan, NY. She also worked for Pharos Systems, IC25, and Paychex Corporation, all in Rochester, NY. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.

Sherman brings fifteen years of manufacturing experience to the position. Prior to joining the company, he worked for Guardian Industries in Geneva, NY and for Avnet in Rochester NY, and Badger Technologies in Farmington, NY.

Abtex supplies filament brushes and custom-designed deburring machines for a wide variety of machined-part, aluminum-extrusion, fine-blanked, and powdered-metal applications. Customers include manufacturers such as automotive tier 2 & tier 3 parts producers.

www.abtex.com