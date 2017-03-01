New Personnel at Abtex

Carolyn Ribble and John Sherman have taken their new positions with the company.

March 1, 2017

Abtex Corporation (Dresden, NY) has announced they have hired Carolyn Ribble as their new purchasing agent for the Abtex Systems Group.  John Sherman has also been hired as a customer service representative for deburring brushes and consumables.

Ribble brings ten years of experience to the position. Prior to Abtex, she worked as a production planner for KanPak LLC located in Penn Yan, NY.  She also worked for Pharos Systems, IC25, and Paychex Corporation, all in Rochester, NY.  She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.

Sherman brings fifteen years of manufacturing experience to the position. Prior to joining the company, he worked for Guardian Industries in Geneva, NY and for Avnet in Rochester NY, and Badger Technologies in Farmington, NY.

Abtex supplies filament brushes and custom-designed deburring machines for a wide variety of machined-part, aluminum-extrusion, fine-blanked, and powdered-metal applications. Customers include manufacturers such as automotive tier 2 & tier 3 parts producers.

www.abtex.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Vollmer VDays
February 28 - March 1, 2017
DoubleTree Resort Hilton Myrtle Beach – Myrtle Beach, SC
HOUSTEX 2017
February 28 - March 2, 2017
George R. Brown Convention Center – Houston, TX
Maintenance and Aerospace Compliance Strategies for Heat Treating Equipment
March 1, 2017
Hilton Garden Inn – West Chester, OH
Texas Safety Conference & Expo
March 5 - 7, 2017
Fort Worth Convention Center – Fort Worth, TX
CIMdata PLM Certificate Program
March 6 - 10, 2017
Kensington Hotel – Ann Arbor, MI
See All Events »
Social Media