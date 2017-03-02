New Sales Manager at ANCA

ANCA Machine Tools (Wixom, MI) has named Keith Grillot as the sales manager of their USA and Canadian markets, according to Russell Riddiford, the company’s president. Grillot has previously held key positions with the company.

“We have a solid core group of highly competent associates and dealers and we will continue to work hard to exceed the expectations of our customers with the highest quality machine tools and professional competence in applications engineering and service,” Grillot stated.

Recently, the company announced they are expanding their plant 50 percent to accommodate a greater inventory and spare parts warehouse capacity and a dedicated customer focus and training center. They will also double their machine demonstration area.

ANCA was founded in 1974 in Melbourne, Australia where the company’s global headquarters are still located. They provide CNC grinding machines for a wide span of industries, including automotive, aerospace, medical, hydraulic, power generation and more. They have offices in the UK, Germany, China, Thailand, India, Japan, Brazil and the USA, as well as a comprehensive network of representatives and agents worldwide.

