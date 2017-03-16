New VP of Sales and Marketing at Chemcoaters

Mike Tieri has assumed his new position within the company.

Mike Tieri has been named the vice president of sales and marketing at Chemcoaters, Inc. (Gary, IN), a leading coil coater as well as a manufacturer of proprietary coating chemistries, at their sister company Eco Green Coatings LLC (Gary, IN). The appointment was announced by company president Bill Capizzano.

Tieri joined the company in 2013, following a long career in steel sales dating back to 1993 at Cresco Steel, then Viking Materials and Kloeckner Metals. Subsequently, he was a sales manager for Chicago Tube & Iron, Kloeckner and JDM Steel.

Prior to this promotion, he served as director of sales and marketing for Chemcoaters and Eco Green, spearheading the efforts on both companies’ sales initiatives, key account management, sales strategy and new business development. He works closely with the company’s ad and PR agency on brand building and development of the messaging to the mills, service centers and OEMs in the industry.

Recently, he developed a highly successful campaign for the company’s coil washing service, using a “Car Wash” theme he developed with the agency. He was also honored in 2016 by the Metal Service Center Institute for his innovative and clever social media campaigns.

Tieri and his wife Jill live in Tinley Park, IL. They have five children and six grandchildren. They are members of Harvest Bible Chapel in Rolling Meadows, IL.

www.chemcoaters.com, www.ecogreencoatings.com