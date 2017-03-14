Oerlikon Breaks Ground on New Facility in Michigan

The facility will produce high-quality advanced materials for additive manufacturing and high-end surface coatings.

Oerlikon (Plymouth Township, MI) recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for their greenfield manufacturing facility in Plymouth Township. This facility is dedicated to producing high-quality advanced materials for additive manufacturing (AM) and high-end surface coatings in order to meet the increasing market demand for advanced metal powders. The new powder production capacity coupled with the advanced component production capability in the U.S. and the EU mark important steps in the company’s commitment to extend and strengthen their advanced materials and surface solutions offering, and support the industrialization of AM.

The company expects the demand for advanced materials to increase in the coming years. The facility will produce materials such as titanium alloys, which are in high demand for the AM market, and diverse high-end thermal spray powders. It will be fully equipped with next-generation VIGA technology, which combines vacuum induction melting with inert gas atomization systems. VIGA systems are one of the most versatile methods for processing a variety of metallic elements and alloys into metal powders, and bring higher process efficiencies and yields. In addition, the facility will house a state-of-the-art research and development lab for further developments of titanium-related and other alloys (e.g. nickel, iron and cobalt-based), for joint projects with customers, and have the ability to make customized powders in small batches.

The powders produced at the Plymouth facility will serve the internal demand from the company’s advanced component manufacturing sites in Charlotte, Atlanta and Magdeburg, as well as the wider AM and thermal spray markets. The end-to-end capability from powder production, advanced component design and manufacturing to post processing is a key part of their value proposition to OEMs and their supply chain. The full suite of integrated services will be focused on meeting the needs of customers in the aerospace, automotive, energy, medical and tooling industries globally.

The construction of the facility has begun and is expected to be completed at the end of Q1 2018. They plan to employ over 65 highly skilled workers at the over 79,000 sq ft (around 7,300 sq m) plant and invest approximately 50 million dollars in this facility. They also have the option to further expand and develop the site to meet customers’ demands. Oerlikon has engaged Kirco and Kirco Manix to develop and construct the facility.

Representing the state and local government at the ground-breaking ceremony were: Kurt Heise, the Plymouth Township supervisor; Mark Lewis, the chief building official at Plymouth Township; and Warren Evans, a Wayne County executive. Heise commented, “Oerlikon is a tremendous addition to the community, we are thrilled that they have chosen Plymouth Township for their high-tech facility and we look forward to partnering with them in the years ahead.”

Officiating the ceremony was Mike Tobin, the president of Oerlikon Metco U.S. Inc., along with other members of their management team. “This new facility will expand our technology and materials competence and portfolio, and allow us to provide customers cutting-edge technologies in advanced industries such as additive manufacturing,” Tobin stated. “I would like to thank the Michigan Business Development Program for their ongoing support, and we look forward to becoming a part of this community and contributing to it.”

