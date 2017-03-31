Oil and Abrasion-Resistant Cable for Industrial Machine Tools

The ÖLFLEX 409 P PUR control cable from Lapp Group is resistant to contact with many mineral oil-based lubricants, diluted acids, aqueous alkaline solutions and other chemical media.

Lapp Group USA (Florham Park, NJ) has announced their new ÖLFLEX® 409 P PUR control cable for oil and abrasion-resistant industrial machine tools and appliances. A special interstice filling functional layer on a special PVC base enables more efficient and reliable stripping and ensures improved stripping characteristics, reduction of damage to core insulation, less subsequent manual processing and reduced material waste compared to common PUR jacketed cables. This results in time and costs savings. Thanks to a robust polyurethane outer sheath, this cable delivers increased durability under harsh conditions. ÖLFLEX 409 P is also resistant to contact with many mineral oil-based lubricants, diluted acids, aqueous alkaline solutions and other chemical media.

This cable is also made up of a fine-wire bare copper conductor, special PVC core insulation, twisted-layer cores and a special outer sheath of polyurethane with an interstitial functional layer. Other technical features include:

Intermittent flexing temperature range from -5 deg C to 70 deg C

Fixed installation temperature range from -40 deg C to 80 deg C

Test voltage: 4000 V

Minimum bending radius: Flexible use: 12.5 x outer diameter, Fixed installation: 4 x outer diameter

Lapp Group USA, 29 Hanover Road, Florham Park, NJ 07932, 800-774-3539, lappusa.lappgroup.com.