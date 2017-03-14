Okuma Adds Machine Tool Specialist to Sales Team

Errol Burrell is responsible for supporting sales and distribution partners for the company.

Okuma America Corporation (Charlotte, NC), a world leader in CNC machine tool manufacturing is pleased to announce that industry expert, Errol Burrell has joined the team as a machining center product specialist. He has extensive 5-axis knowledge and is responsible for supporting sales and distribution partners.

Burrell previously worked as a product sales manager for a machine tool company and held positions as an application engineer and training director.

“Okuma is thrilled to have Errol join us as our machining center product specialist. He’s an expert in the industry with more than 30 years of hands-on experience in working with 5-axis machines. His in-depth CNC technical knowledge is a tremendous asset to our customers and distributors,” stated Tim Thiessen, the vice president of sales and marketing.

Burrell has a Higher National Diploma (HND) in mechanical engineering, a Higher National Certificate (HNC) in computer science and holds various engineering certificates from Preston College and the University of Central Lancashire, England.

