Omax Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

This quality management standard covers design, development, production and service and ensures the company has a process for continuous improvement in all four areas.

March 16, 2017

OMAX Corporation (Kent, WA), a leading manufacturer of abrasive waterjet systems, recently announced they have achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This latest edition of the quality management standard covers design, development, production and service and ensures the company has a process for continuous improvement in all four areas.

“Continuously improving on our products and service has always been a part of the our philosophy, so introducing the ISO 9001:2015 standards was a natural fit,” says Stephen Bruner, the vice president of marketing. “There are many criteria that abrasive waterjet buyers must consider in their supplier. We want to give our prospective and current customers added confidence with this certification.”

The ISO quality system was developed in order to establish an internationally recognized standard of quality. Today, the ISO 9001:2015 standard is recognized in over 150 countries. The standard requires certification by an independent certification body and annual audits to ensure conformance to the standard. Additionally, companies must carry out regular performance reviews through internal audits and meetings.

www.omax.com

