OPEN MIND and SoftInWay Collaborate on Turbomachinery Manufacturing

The agreement will provide a complete solution for the design, development and manufacturing of gas turbine components and other types of turbomachinery.

OPEN MIND Technologies AG (Wessling, Germany) and SoftInWay Inc. (Burlington, MA), announce a cooperation agreement to provide a complete solution for the design, development and manufacturing of gas turbine components and other types of turbomachinery. Both companies are known for their best-in-class software platforms that provide component developers the needed productivity tools to accelerate the product development and production process while maintaining a high level of accuracy.

The AxSTREAM® Software Platform provides an integrated and streamlined approach to turbomachinery design. The software consists of a number of different modules to perform preliminary design, mean line and streamline analysis, CFD and FEA, blade profiling, and rotor dynamics, bearings analysis, and rotor design for compressors, pumps and turbines. These tools are used to produce optimal components, considering speed, power, range, and life. The interactive and user-friendly design process enables these conditions to be achieved efficiently and reliably.

hyperMILL® is a modular complete CAM solution for 2.5D, 3D, 5-axis, HSC/HPC, and mill-turning processes as well as its special applications and highly efficient automation solutions. The CAM software provides technology-leading geometry analysis and tool path calculations. There are specialized routines designed for efficient programming and machining of these components on 5-axis milling or mill-turn machines. The multi-blade and single-blade turbomachinery solutions are embedded within that is applied to more broad-based milling, drilling and turning applications, allowing an all-in-one CAM system for turbomachinery developers. Robust CNC postprocessors are also provided to assure strong communication to machine tool controllers.

This partnership between SoftInWay and OPEN MIND brings product, services, sales and technical teams together for a complete software solution. Customers can work with each company to obtain tools, training and services from these industry experts. Both companies are well represented with direct employees and authorized resellers in America, Europe and Asia and look forward to collaborating together to contribute towards the advancement of the turbomachinery industry.

www.openmind-tech.com/en, www.softinway.com