Orbital Wrapping System Eliminates Crates or Containers

Semi-automatic TAB Wrapper Tornado orbital wrapping machines from TAB Industries create a smooth, clear surface for applying both shipping labels and/or consumer labels to oddly-sized loads.

March 1, 2017

In Booth S-5612, TAB Wrapper Tornado orbital wrapping machines from TAB Industries, LLC (Reading, PA) wrap plastic film 360 deg around individual and oddly-sized products to permit labeling, storage and transport without needing crates or containers, and often without needing pallets. Ideal for tires, bagged powders, yard and garden products and others, these packaging machines create a smooth, clear surface for applying both shipping labels and/or consumer labels with brand imagery that allow the products to be quickly displayed for retail sale without unpacking, uncrating or de-palletizing, while also adding weather-resistant protection for transport and placement outdoors. Containers, pallets, banding and packaging waste may be eliminated at the outset along with several labor-intensive steps in the packaging process.

This semi-automatic orbital wrapping machine is operated by a single worker who sets the product on a platform within the wrapping ring and uses either the wireless, remote control, corded control or foot pedal controller to start and stop the machine. Or the machine may be continuously fed by conveyor. The orbital wrappers are available in a choice of three standard models, with 100 in, 80 in and 40 in wrapping rings to accommodate products as large as 5 ft x 5 ft of infinite lengths and even larger in custom models upon request. Manufactured in their Reading headquarters, TAB Wrapper Tornado orbital wrapping machines ship with a warranty, fully assembled, and ready to plug in and operate.

TAB Industries, LLC, 2525 North 12th Street, Reading, PA 19605, 610-921-0012, info@tabwrapper.com, www.tabwrapper.com.

