Organizational Changes at Mitutoyo America

Matt Dye has been appointed company president and Doug Adkins is their new executive vice president.

Mitutoyo America Corporation (MAC; Aurora, IL) has announced organizational changes. For the past ten years, Shigeyuki Sasaki has provided leadership as their vice president, executive vice president and, most recently, as president. His guidance has created a rich team environment, with an emphasis on providing outstanding service to their customers throughout the United States and Canada. During his tenure as president, he oversaw expansion in virtually every department, as well as the opening of new corporate headquarters and regional offices. As he enters his 40th year with the company, Sasaki has joined their team in Germany to support their European operations and has assumed an advisory role within Mitutoyo Europe.

For much of the past 20 years, Matt Dye and Doug Adkins have worked together to provide sales management and corporate leadership at MAC. They have now assumed new roles within the company and continue to focus on the same core principles and beliefs of providing strong customer service with a dedicated team of highly trained professionals.

Dye has been appointed president of Mitutoyo America. During his 21-year career, he has held various positions within the company, including the past five years serving as their vice president of measuring instrument sales and technical services. During this time, he emphasized the importance of customer service and worked to increase the skills and resources available to the sales division. With a background in distribution and strong support of front-line sales partners, he will continue to emphasize growth in product performance, individual skill enhancement and the importance of superior customer support.

Doug Adkins has been appointed the executive vice president of MAC. His career started in the United States Marine Corps and has continued for the past 25 years in the industrial distribution sector, with 20 years in several different capacities at the company, including his most recent position as their vice president of distributed products. With experience in the high-volume small tool and major instrument line, he will continue to fully support the growth of sales in the U.S. through the company’s established distributor network.

