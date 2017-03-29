Pipe Beveling Machine for Making Biomass Boiler Tube Repairs

The Wart MILLHOG boiler tube beveling machine from ESCO Tool is sealed to prevent debris from entering the tool and designed with highly reliable dual opposed taper roller bearings.

A pipe milling end prep tool for beveling water wall boiler tubes at biomass processing facilities in preparation for precision welding repairs is being introduced by ESCO Tool Company (Holliston, MA). The Wart MILLHOG® is a boiler tube beveling machine that features a rigid ID clamping system and uses TiN (titanium nitride) coated cutter blades to machine carbon steel or highly alloyed tubes without cutting fluids. Capable of beveling, facing, and boring simultaneously, tooling changes are simple for machining water boiler tubes from 2 in to 3 in OD. Rigidly attaching to the tube with clamps that fit into ID and expand on the mandrel using a self-centering draw rod assembly and attached wrenches, the Wart MILLHOG boiler tube beveling machine is sealed to prevent debris from entering the tool. Designed with highly reliable dual opposed taper roller bearings, the Wart MILLHOG is offered with pneumatic and electric motors, is priced from $5,795 and is available for rent.

ESCO Tool Company, 75 October Hill Road, Holliston, MA 01746, 800-343-6926, Fax: 508-429-2811, matt@escotool.com, www.escotool.com.