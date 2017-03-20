Plasma Beam Profiler Cuts Both Bolted and Welded Connections

From 3D profiling to beam coping, the new Robotic Profile Cutting Line RPC 2.0 from HGG is ideal for cutting I/H beams and square/rectangular tubing profiles used in offshore or steel construction applications.

HGG Profiling Equipment (Medina, OH), specialists in 3D profiling, recently introduced their new Robotic Profile Cutting Line RPC 2.0 that is able to cut both bolted and welded connections. The RPC 2.0 is well suited for either offshore or steel construction, performing 3D profiling to beam coping, including cutting I/H beams and square/rectangular tubing profiles. Also known as a Plasma Beam Profiler, this system dramatically increases accuracy, quality and overall productivity with new technological feature innovations that eliminate time-consuming machine tactility.

The RPC 2.0 incorporates a unique laser beam measurement vision system that automatically scans beams for common imperfections, including flanges that are not always perfectly straight and bodies that are off-center and/or twisted, resulting in superior accuracy and perfect hole technology. The system combines unique electronic measuring devices that compare the actual outside shape and position dimensions of the raw material to the cutting program, automatically compensating for any deviation on-th-fly without interrupting material preparation or profile cutting time. Along with better quality profiles and faster cutting, overall productivity is improved because less grinding is required after parts are cut, which also improves plant safety.

The RPC 2.0 includes enough components for a complete fabrication shop in one machine:

Dedicated HGG software for programming and work preparation.

An in-feed roller conveyor and out-feed roller conveyor for smooth and efficient material handling, a cutting and marking cell with integrated downdraft table.

A robotic plasma profile cutter for precision cutting and to provide the freedom to cut without limitations.

A touch-screen operator interface with built-in macro shapes.

A laser vision system with electronic measuring devices.HGG, headquartered in Middenmeer, Netherlands, is a leading supplier of pipe cutting machines, robotic profile cutting lines and associated cutting equipment solutions around the world. HGG maintains subsidiaries in the Philippines, Singapore, China, India, and most recently in the United States.

HGG Profiling Equipment, an HGG subsidiary, provides comprehensive sales and service support for their growing user base in North America, Central America and South America. They serve an array of industries that include steel construction, piping process industries, offshore/onshore, crane building, shipbuilding and others.

HGG Profiling Equipment, 3977 Rivendale Drive, Medina, OH 44256, 330-461-6855, jt@hgg-group.com, www.hgg-group.com.