Point-Of-Use Panel Improves Precision, Maintains Purity in Nitrogen and Carbon Dioxide Incubators

The 55S Series Point-of-Use panel from CONCOA provides final line pressure control and individual isolation for up to four streams of carbon dioxide and nitrogen.

CONCOA (Virginia Beach, VA) has introduced a precise, high-purity point-of-use panel designed to provide reliable pressure control and isolation in carbon dioxide and nitrogen incubator applications. The 55S Series Point-of-Use panel provides final line pressure control and individual isolation for up to four streams of carbon dioxide and nitrogen, making it ideally suited to supply four individual incubators or two dual-stack incubators from a single panel. Utilizing regulators conforming to CGA E-4 standards for high-purity design capable of exceeding 10,000 cycles, the 55S provides unparalleled accuracy in controlling final line pressure to the incubators. With the ability to handle inlet pressures up to 2,400 psig from the gas source, the panel will mitigate damage to incubator components typically associated with over-pressurization. Simultaneously, the 55S ensures optimal incubator conditions by accurately controlling the source to the required operating pressure (6-15 PSIG) to meet the application’s continuous demand.

Combined with packless diaphragm valves that feature metal-to-metal seals and clear position indicators, this panel achieves 1×10¯⁸ ccs helium leak integrity to maintain gas purity and eliminate leak paths. The 55S Series Point-of-Use Panel is fully configurable to accommodate any combination of up to four individual streams of gas. The optional pipe away relief valve will eliminate damage to the instrument in the unlikely event of a panel failure. With available outlet ranges up to 100 psig combined with front and rear inlet options, this panel ensures optimal performance and flexibility in any incubator application worldwide.

CONCOA, 1501 Harpers Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454, 800-225-0473, concoa.com.