Portable Arc/Spark OES Metals Analyzer

SPECTROPORT portable Arc/Spark Optical Emission Spectrometry metals analyzer from SPECTRO Analytical Instruments offers flexible options to maximize mobility, including large and small transport trolleys plus portable batteries.

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH (Kleve, Germany) has introduced their new SPECTROPORT portable Arc/Spark Optical Emission Spectrometry (OES) metals analyzer that delivers advanced OES technology in a unit that is as easy to use as a handheld analyzer. This analyzer features effortless point-and-shoot performance for fast, ready response, flexible portability, intuitive ease of use, and minimal standardization efforts. The SPECTROPORT is as fast as a handheld XRF, with many analyses taking only a few seconds. But unlike handheld XRF, it accurately analyzes elements such as carbon, sulfur, phosphorus, boron, lithium, beryllium, calcium, silicon, magnesium, and aluminum at low and critical levels. Its new optical system covers a wide range of elemental wavelengths, displaying excellent precision, stability, and robustness without additional heating.

SPECTROPORT offers flexible options to maximize mobility, including large and small transport trolleys plus portable batteries. For testing in difficult-to-reach places, such as analysis of installed or small parts, thin wires, curved surfaces, or concealed welding seams, or for infrastructure control tasks, this analyzer can be used cordlessly with a rechargeable battery pack. Its data management is flexible and comprehensive. Advanced tools accurately and definitively verify, record, and document complete testing results. Data can be delivered to a wide variety of devices via WebApp and PC connections from WLAN/LAN to USB. Its Spark Analyzer Pro software enables users to quickly and easily define different testing modes, sample identification fields, and more. New preset applets perform much of the work and eliminate most errors. Simplified, predefined operator views eliminate unnecessary selections. Users are presented with clear choices for tasks such as pass/fail sorting and grade identification, via dedicated toolbar buttons.

Furthermore, the need for repeated calibrations and their resulting delays are eliminated with predefined calibration packages and the new exclusive iCAL 2.0 calibration logic system that also helps maintain the same standardization regardless of most temperature shifts. AMECARE services, which is available to SPECTROPORT users, help ensure uninterrupted performance and maximum ROI over the life of the instrument. Optional machine-to-machine (M2M) support allows proactive alerts, backed up by client connection with a remote SPECTRO service expert’s PC. This system is surprisingly affordable and features a continued low cost of ownership with high reliability.

