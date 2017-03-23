Productive Squaring and Chamfering of Square and Rectangular Blocks

The You Ji DSM series of heavy duty duplex milling machines from Absolute Machine Tools, Inc. (Lorain, OH) is engineered specifically for two-sided, four-sided or six-sided production squaring and chamfering of square and rectangular workpieces. Depending on the machine configuration chosen, end users can machine blocks as small as 0.750 in x 0.750 in (19.05 mm x 19.05 mm) and as large as 47 in x 47 in (1,175 mm x 1,175 mm) in maximum thicknesses ranging from 6 in (150 mm with 10 in cutter) to 16 in (400 mm with 16.5 in cutter). The duplex spindle design of the machines enables simultaneous two-sided milling that produces consistent parallelism and perpendicularity, as well as tight tolerances and fine surface finishes. Heavy one-piece cast-iron machine bases are engineered via finite element analysis (FEA) modeling technology that optimizes machine rigidity and minimizes thermal displacement.

These duplex milling machines feature rotary worktables that move in the X-axis on roller-type linear ways and index from 0 deg to 315 deg at 45 deg intervals. Hydraulic clamping and Hirth couplings combine to produce positioning accuracy of ±0.0003 in and repeatability of 0.0002 in. The twin milling heads move on rigid box ways along the Z-axis. The heads feature variable-speed NT50-taper or NT60-taper spindles and 15 hp or 30 hp, depending on the machine model. The spindles produce high levels of torque at low rpm, permitting effective use of large-diameter cutters. Machine operation is semi-automatic as workpieces are shuttled in manually, then automatically centered, clamped and checked. Clamping pressure increases in steps to expedite accurate centering and provide sufficient clamping force to eliminate chatter. Clamping fixtures are modular and can be tailored to specific workpiece shapes.

Every DSM series machine utilizes a Mitsubishi C-70 control with a touch-screen interface and HMI (human machine interface) customized to You Ji specifications. Operator-friendly software speeds setups and reduces changeover time by allowing subsequent jobs to be set up while machining is in process. A Cutting Memory Module stores workpiece-material-based cutting data that can be applied to new parts. Each DSM milling machine includes standard automatic measuring and positioning functions, as well as a control cabinet heat exchanger, chip conveyor, semi-enclosed machine guarding, and ten sets of clamping fixtures. Optional features range from large-diameter milling cutters and a spindle chiller to full enclosure guards, a multi-tap transformer for high voltage operation, and additional clamping fixtures.

