ProMat | Automate 2017

At McCormick Place in Chicago from April 3-6, these two co-located events will showcase the full spectrum of innovative material handling and automation technologies. Only held once every two years, you don’t want to miss the opportunities on display to help you stay ahead of your competition. This special snapshot of the show provides technical reviews of some of the equipment and technology that will be exhibited to help you navigate the show floor and manage your time while you’re there.

ProMat 2017 and Automate 2017 will combine to be the largest event this year to display manufacturing, distribution and supply chain equipment and technology, with more than 1,200 exhibitors and 450,000 sq ft of exhibits. Both shows run concurrently, Monday-Thursday, April 3-6, and share identical hours: Monday-Wednesday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Thursday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. This co-located event highlights the dynamic future of automation, which is spreading into material handling, logistics and transportation equipment with mobile and collaborative robots, cloud computing, smart manufacturing and the Internet of Things (IoT). Here is some of the equipment and technology that will be on display during the show.

Robotic Material Handling, Machine Tending in Harsh Environments

The smallest foundry robot in its class, the flexible IRB 1200 Foundry Plus 2 from ABB Robotics reduces cycle times for precision die casting processes used on smart phone cases and other electrical components.

Smart Fan for Industrial Spaces

The Powerfoil X3.0 industrial ceiling fan from Big Ass Fans is equipped with SmartSense technology that eliminates the trial and error of finding the ideal air speed when temperatures change.

One Digital Factory Platform, Endless Options

The unique software architecture of FASTSUITE Edition 2 digital factory software from CENIT can easily program robots and/or machine tools by using the process geometry defined on the workpiece and the available technology packages.

Advanced Robotic Applications

The unique capabilities of the innovative AURA collaborative robot, the Rebel-S SCARA robot and the Racer5 robot from Comau demonstrate the ever-changing future of automation in a variety of applications.

Third Generation Absolute Inductive Encoders Increase Safety

With improved vibration specifications, a more durable multi-turn gearbox and increased permissible axial motion of the shaft, ExI 1100 series rotary encoders from Heidenhain are ideal for automation and robotics safety-related applications up to SIL 3, Category 4 PL e.

High Density Sliding Shoe Sorter

The IntelliSort HDS sliding shoe sorter from Intelligrated uses patented soft touch divert technology for gentle product control and reduced item impact speed without compromising throughput or divert accuracy.

Thin Section and Slewing Bearings for Robotics and Automation

Light weight, large bore thin section bearings from Kaydon are ideal for robotics and automation applications, while their slewing bearings have OD sizes from 3 in to over 47 in.

Heavy Duty Lifting Magnets for Extraordinary Strength

Heavy Duty Neodymium Lifting Magnets from Master Magnetics are ideal for lifting both flat and round ferrous metal items, steel plates, forgings, die castings, and similar items in machine shops, warehouses and other manufacturing plants.

Innovative Rotary Arm Stretch Wrap System

The Liberty Technologies Series 800 high speed rotary arm stretch wrap system from Millwood uses dual film carriages to wrap more than 100 loads per hour at optimal pre-stretch levels of up to 300 percent.

Gold Standard “Drive-Through” Dock Application

The RHV-4100 Vertical-Storing Hydraulic Dock Leveler, the Eclipse NH vertical leveler and the Dok-Lok SHR 5000 locking system from Rite-Hite optimize dock safety, cargo security and cold chain integrity.

Gripping Technologies Take Center Stage

Ideal end-of-arm tooling for robots used in strong, yet delicate handling of complex and/or fragile parts, RRMG customizable synthetic grippers from Röhm adapt to and envelop workpiece geometries, whether round or prismatic in shape.

Orbital Wrapping System Eliminates Crates or Containers

Semi-automatic TAB Wrapper Tornado orbital wrapping machines from TAB Industries create a smooth, clear surface for applying both shipping labels and/or consumer labels to oddly-sized loads.

Remote Diagnostics Monitor Machines, Reduce Downtime, Eliminate Unnecessary Costs

The TWConnect remote connectivity service from Taylor-Winfield simplifies off-site diagnostics and problem-solving by giving users immediate monitoring of data and diagnostics from geographically dispersed locations.