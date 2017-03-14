QUEST Machining & Fabrication Acquires Tatra

This acquisition will help them to provide customers with a one-stop shop for sheet metal fabrication, machining and assembly services.

QUEST Machining & Fabrication, LLC (Holbrook, NY) has announced the acquisition of the assets of Tatra Industries Corporation (Copiague, NY) which specializes in precision sheet metal fabrication.

“Tatra has an excellent reputation in serving Long Island companies for over 30 years, I am delighted to welcome their entire team,” stated Keith Matovich, the president of QUEST. “This strategic acquisition will provide an excellent complement to our existing operations, as it significantly enhances our ability to provide customers with a one-stop shop for a full range of sheet metal fabrication, machining and assembly services. Existing and new customers can expect to receive the best in high quality, fast delivery as well as exceptional customer support.”

All current employees and management from Tatra will join the QUEST team. They also plan to significantly grow the existing business, thus adding additional employees to the growing Long Island workforce. The acquisition has already added five new jobs to their Holbrook facility, with more planned in 2017. The company is also currently looking for a full-time press brake setup/operator to add at their Copiague Location.

www.questmf.com