Remote Diagnostics Monitor Machines, Reduce Downtime, Eliminate Unnecessary Costs

The TWConnect remote connectivity service from Taylor-Winfield simplifies off-site diagnostics and problem-solving by giving users immediate monitoring of data and diagnostics from geographically dispersed locations.

In Booth 2114, Taylor-Winfield Technologies, Inc. (Youngstown, OH), an original equipment manufacturer of resistance welding, induction heating, material handling and automated assembly systems, will display a new remote connectivity service called TWConnect that makes off-site diagnostics and problem-solving simple. This remote connectivity service gives users the immediate ability to monitor data and diagnostics from geographically dispersed locations. In addition, real-time errors and diagnostic messages can be sent out proactively by the machine using the latest technologies. The possibility of establishing a secure VPN off-site may eliminate the need to send a technician out to diagnose the problem, which reduces customer downtime and expensive service trips.

This service also provides transparency to equipment, functionality and data while off site. Users will be able to react, make informed decisions quickly, reduce interruptions and eliminate unnecessary costs. Access is established by using a diverse set of hardware and methods including cable/DSL modem, cellular modem, and dial-up phone connection. Data can be accessed for read-only purposes using a standard web browser, while full access can be granted through a secured interface, such as a VPN.

Taylor-Winfield Technologies, Inc., 3200 Innovation Place, Youngstown, OH 44509, 330-259-8517, Fax: 330-259-8538, jbell@taylor-winfield.com, taylor-winfield.com.