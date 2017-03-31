Remove Heat Tint/Weld Burn and Rust from Aluminum, Mild Steel, Stainless Steel and Copper

TreadBrite Edge Gel cleaner from Madison Chemical removes soil, laser scale, rust, and heat treat scale, including heat tint/weld burn, by simultaneously cleaning and brightening the surface through an etching process.

Madison Chemical Company, Inc. (Madison, IN) has introduced TreadBrite™ Edge Gel cleaner that removes soil, laser scale, rust, and heat treat scale, including heat tint/weld burn, by simultaneously cleaning and brightening the surface through an etching process. This viscous gel contains a balanced blend of surfactants and acids and is designed for use on aluminum, mild steel, stainless steel and copper. It is ideal for fabricated metal surfaces, especially where L series stainless is used and post-weld clean-up is required, where an exposed metal edge has been aggravated by CO2 laser cutting, or in areas where sulphurized cutting oils and metalworking fluids have damaged stainless steel surfaces. Well suited for field repair work, TreadBrite Edge Gel can speed “sign off” on equipment installation and commissioning.

In addition to cleaning and removing heat tint/weld burns from stainless steel surfaces, this acidic cleaner is ideal for cleanup of severely fouled press brakes or other fabrication equipment, including removal of all class I rouges and many class II and class III rouges. It is applied full strength at room temperature by pump, spray or manual wiping or brushing. Rinse thoroughly with water after each use.

Madison Chemical Company, Inc., 3141 Clifty Drive, Madison, IN, 63755, or call (812) 273-6000 or email solutions@madchem.com, www.madchem.com.