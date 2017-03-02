Sandvik Coromant Opens Project and Training Site at Don Schumacher Racing

Similar to their other major sites in Fair Lawn, NJ and Schaumburg, IL, the new site will host general metal cutting knowledge classes, but will also focus on specialized and customized automotive trainings.

Don Schumacher Racing (DSR; Brownsburg, IN) and Sandvik Coromant (Fair Lawn, NJ) have announced the opening of a unique project and training site. The site will be a collaborative hub with a focus on automotive engineering projects and customized trainings for Sandvik Coromant customers.

Located inside the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA; Brownsburg, IN) headquarters, the new site will be one of three major U.S. sites of Sandvik Coromant, a globally leading provider of manufacturing tools, machining solutions and metalworking know how. With a full-time project engineer specializing in automotive process engineering and dedicated machines, the site will serve as a major hub for customer engineering projects as well as basic and advanced trainings. Similar to the other major sites in Fair Lawn, NJ and Schaumburg, IL, the new site will host general metal cutting knowledge classes, but will also focus on specialized and customized automotive trainings.

The opening of the new site is a considerable expansion of the long-standing partnership between DSR and Sandvik Coromant. Starting out as a technical sponsorship, the relationship has evolved into a partnership focusing on improving parts and overall performance for Schumacher’s 8 Top Fuel and Funny Car NHRA racing teams. Most recently, Sandvik Coromant and DSR engineers worked on process and performance improvements for parts such as connecting rods, cylinder heads and clutches.

“Their company has been a strategic partner of DSR in developing our machining operations,” stated Schumacher. “We use their tooling on all of our machines but we also rely on their process and productivity engineering to help our programmers and machinists make hundreds of different parts with precision and efficiency. Our championships on the race track are a direct reflection of the collaboration between them and us in our machining center.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the premier brand in drag racing at this new site,” stated Sean Holt, the president for Sandvik Coromant of the Americas. “This will enable us to work even closer to our customers, in the heart of one of the centers of the U.S. automotive industry. We are confident that the location is not only a draw, but a true asset for collaborative projects with the DSR technical team, machine tool partners and our customers.”

As part of the relationship, Sandvik Coromant will be the primary sponsor of Matt Hagan’s Mopar funny car for three races in 2017: Phoenix; February 24 -26, Bristol; June 16-18, and St. Louis; September 29-October. This will be the fourth world championship-winning car that they have wrapped as a primary sponsor with DSR.

ShoeRacing.com, www.sandvik.coromant.com