Scanning Technology Breaks Ground in Optics, Electronics, and Overall Performance

The ROMER Absolute Arm SI with the RS4 scanner from Hexagon is ideally suited for point-cloud inspection, product benchmarking, reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, virtual assembly and CNC milling.

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence (North Kingstown, RI) has announced their new laser scanning technology for the portable ROMER Absolute Arm with Integrated Scanner (SI) series: The innovative RS4 scanner offers completely new optics and electronics, delivering a major performance leap with a scan rate nearly 60 percent faster than the previous model. The fully integrated scanner is optimized for measuring objects with challenging surfaces, such as carbon fiber or machined steel. The complete scanning system delivers accuracy that is fully verifiable and traceable, ensuring complete confidence in the exactness of measurement results. The ROMER Absolute Arm SI with the RS4 scanner is ideally suited for point-cloud inspection, product benchmarking, reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, virtual assembly and CNC milling. The solution provides tactile and non-contact dimensional measurements for applications in aerospace, automotive, power generation, medical, heavy equipment, defense, consumer products, and more.

The new RS4 scanner introduces an ultra-wide laser line that is nearly double the width of its predecessor, which translates to larger surface coverage and faster data collection. With a higher point resolution, users can obtain greater point cloud detail in significantly less time during a scanning session. The newly designed profile of this scanner also allows users to scan more deeply into difficult-to-reach cavities than ever before, with no reduction in accuracy performance. Users of the portable measuring arm can switch seamlessly between tactile probe measurements and laser scanning to acquire 3D point data from a wide variety of surface types. Scanner warm-up and time-consuming calibrations are not required, dramatically reducing set-up time. Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence is the only metrology OEM in the marketplace that certifies volumetric performance of its arm/scanner combination.

“This laser scanner is breaking ground with its new optics, electronics, and performance to secure its lead in the scanning marketplace where rapid growth has taken place over the last several years,” said Anthony Vianna, the product manager for the ROMER Absolute Arm range. “The main focus of product development was to give our users the ability to scan more area at a much faster rate. In order to do that, our research and development team improved the scanner’s performance on all fronts, while maintaining the qualities that made the previous model stand out from the competition.” The ROMER Absolute Arm SI featuring the new RS4 scanner is now available to order worldwide via local Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence sales offices and dealers. The new laser scanner is available as a retro-fit product for existing ROMER Absolute Arm SI owners looking to upgrade their scanning performance.

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, 250 Circuit Drive, North Kingstown, RI 02852, 401-886-2000, www.hexagonmi.com.