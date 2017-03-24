SCHUNK Opens Service and Technology Center in Houston

Their new Houston Tec-Center is fully equipped for process demonstrations, application support, and repair or service.

Last Thursday, SCHUNK, Inc. (Morrisville, NC) held their official grand opening event to launch their new Service and Technology center in Houston, TX, where local manufacturers in will now benefit from having a new Tec-Center that offers:

Factory trained service technicians on-site, with over 30 years experience in installing and servicing all brands of chucks.

Troubleshooting, repair and maintenance of their workholding, toolholding systems and automation accessories.

Extensive local stock and parts inventory available for same-day dispatch.

Expert advice and assistance in identifying their manufacturing challenges and implementing solutions.

A fully equipped showroom with demonstration machinery to showcase the latest innovative products.

This Houston Tec-Center has a milling machine, lathe, air chuck display and robotic machine-loading display, giving people the ability to see a variety of processes using real parts and machines. The new facility is located at 10757 Cutten Road, Building 6, Houston, TX 77066. The local manufacturing community will benefit greatly from this resource on their doorstep. Customers now have a fully equipped facility where they can view a demonstration, receive advice and support for their specific application, or get an expert technician for repair or service.

“The feedback from our customers is extremely positive. They are excited to have this wonderful resource close-by for their service, repair and stock needs,” said Stefan Kiedels, a senior sales manager. The full-service that this new facility offers is a huge benefit to users looking to make the most of their manufacturing investments. Whether the challenge is to decrease set-up time, reduce costs or successfully machine a complicated piece, this new site is available locally to work through solutions.

“The future of industry in Texas is looking brighter and we are perfectly placed to assist our customers with the forecast upturn,” commented Ron Wright, the director of sales at SCHUNK. Please feel free to contact SCHUNK or stop by the Tec-Center for more information. The company designs and manufactures gripping systems and clamping technology, and has more than 11,000 standard components. They also have over 2,700 employees in eight plants and 30 directly-owned subsidiaries.

us.schunk.com