Seco Announces Two Key Product Team Changes

Olivier Branget and Aaron Eller have taken their new positions with the company.

Seco Tools, LLC (Troy, MI) continues to fortify their service and support team with the addition of Olivier Branget to their North American Applications Engineering group and the promotion of Aaron Eller to a product manager for ISO Turning and Advanced Materials.

Branget, from Seco EPB in France, brings 20 years of experience to the position and will help customers overcome their complex manufacturing challenges. While in France, he dedicated 10 years of service to sales, and most recently, spent 10 years in application support. In his new role, he will support technical projects related to the company’s EPB boring and Steadyline® anti-vibration milling and turning products.

As a product manager, Eller contributes his unique expertise in new part materials and in the advanced cutting tool solutions needed to effectively machine them. He began his tenure with the company in 2014 as a product technician. In 2016, he was promoted to his new position where he continues to oversee PCBN, PCD and ceramic indexable insert tools in addition to all ISO carbide turning and related steel products, such as inserts featuring Duratomic® Technology and Seco-Capto™ turning products.

“We are excited to have both of these outstanding individuals on our team in their new positions,” said Rob Keenan, the president of the company. “Their contributions will provide invaluable benefits to our customers in regards to expert support for specialized applications.”

